High Court rules in favour of Portsmouth City Council following judicial review on home education

Published: 19th November 2021 10:30
The High Court decision in the judicial review challenge brought by a parent who electively home educates their child against Portsmouth City Council's approach to determining if a suitable education is taking place has been given (16 November). The Court has ruled in favour of Portsmouth City Council, concluding that all of the grounds put forward by the claimant had failed. The council has been awarded costs in the sum of £10,000.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council, said: "I am pleased with the outcome of the Judicial Review which vindicates the approach we have taken both in terms of meeting our statutory duty to determine if suitable education is taking place and of putting the interests of children first.

"There are always things to learn from a case like this so we will be reviewing our processes in light of this outcome to see if we can make any further improvements. 

"We have always been supportive of families who wish to electively home educate their children and who can demonstrate that suitable education is taking place according to their age, aptitude and ability and any special educational needs. I hope we can now move forward and work closely and co-operatively with all families in Portsmouth who are choosing to educate their children at home."

 

