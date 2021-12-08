City MP announces winners of his annual Christmas card competition that aims to bring people ‘Together at Christmas’

Published: 8th December 2021 09:41

Stephen Morgan MP has announced the winners of his 2021 Christmas card competition for school-aged children.

Students across the Portsmouth representative’s constituency of Portsmouth South were asked to send in their designs to his office for judging.

The theme of the popular competition for this year was ‘Together at Christmas’, which received over 400 entries.

The city MP this week visited the winner and runner up of his Christmas card competition at their respective schools of Southsea Infant School and Meon Junior.

The winner, Grayson (age 6), won first place for his drawing of winter owls. Amelia (age 10) claimed runner-up for her picture of a Christmas scene in Portsmouth.

Mr Morgan hopes, after such a tough year, the competition will help spread some much-needed cheer across the local community as well as help young people understand the contribution made to Portsmouth of those working on the frontline in 2021.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan MP, commented:

“I’m delighted to announce this year’s winner and runner-up for their fantastic entries to my annual Christmas card competition. It was a really strong selection with so many entries, but the work of Grayson and Amelia really stood out.

“The past 18 months have been particularly difficult for so many people, both in our city and across the country, so I hope this year’s competition will be a chance to spread some much-needed cheer across our city and help bring communities back together once again.

“Whilst many of us are hoping to see each other over Christmas, it’s important we all play our part to make sure no one is lonely over the festive period. Whether that’s a chat over a cup of tea, a knock on the door, or sending a card to a neighbour just up the road, there’s something we can all do to bring people together this Christmas.”

The winning entry is to feature as the design for Stephen’s official Christmas card. The card will be sent to hundreds of individuals and organisations across the constituency and country later this month, with a copy sent to Her Majesty the Queen.

