Iconic academic building planning approved

Published: 9th December 2021 10:34
The University of Portsmouth is delighted that Portsmouth City Council has given planning permission for a stunning new academic building in Victoria Park.
 

With large flexible spaces for teaching, research and collaboration, it will be a new learning facility for all and home to the Faculty of Business and Law and the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences with a 'destination' restaurant and adjacent roof terrace. The building was also designed to be sensitive to the parkland setting.

Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: “This is fantastic news for our city and for the University. This new building will become a landmark in Portsmouth and a symbol of our city's commitment to learning and teaching. I couldn't be more excited and would like to thank Portsmouth city councillors for their support.”

The University is investing £135 million into a building that will create a strong identity for the University and a statement for the city. The academic building aims to be net zero carbon ready and achieve a top rating of ‘Outstanding’ from BREEAM UK, the world’s leading sustainability assessment for buildings.  Designed to be environmentally responsible, it will be an energy efficient building that will maximise natural light by enabling daylight deep into its heart with SMART building technologies. Photovoltaic panels cover the angled roof, producing renewable power and a high performing façade will manage heat and light.  

The planning application was submitted after an extensive consultation programme discussing the design detail with staff, students and local stakeholders. Now that planning consent has been granted, work can start in spring 2022 for a target completion in 2024. 

