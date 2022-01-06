Time's running out to apply for school places
|Published: 6th January 2022 15:33
If you have a child starting infant, primary or junior school this September, then apply for a place now.
Cllr Suzy Horton, the council's Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, urged parents to get applications in before the closing date – and to apply online if possible.
She said: "This is a big decision and we want it to go smoothly for families. It's really important to apply on time, because being late could affect the chances of children getting a place at their preferred school. Please apply online if you can – the application process is quick and easy."
Families need to apply for places if children are going to school for the first time. Children born on or between 1 September 2017 and 31 August 2018 will start school in September this year.
Families also need to apply if their child is moving up from an infant school to a junior school.
To apply, go to www.portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions
An information booklet with guidance on schools and the admissions process is also online.
The council's admissions team can be contacted on 023 9268 8008 or admissions@portsmouthcc.gov.uk if parents and carers can't get online or need more advice.
Comments
