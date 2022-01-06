Time's running out to apply for school places

Published: 6th January 2022 15:33

If you have a child starting infant, primary or junior school this September, then apply for a place now.

That's the message to local families from Portsmouth City Council, as the application closing date, Saturday 15 January, approaches.

Cllr Suzy Horton, the council's Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, urged parents to get applications in before the closing date – and to apply online if possible.

She said: "This is a big decision and we want it to go smoothly for families. It's really important to apply on time, because being late could affect the chances of children getting a place at their preferred school. Please apply online if you can – the application process is quick and easy."

Families need to apply for places if children are going to school for the first time. Children born on or between 1 September 2017 and 31 August 2018 will start school in September this year.

Families also need to apply if their child is moving up from an infant school to a junior school.

To apply, go to www.portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions

An information booklet with guidance on schools and the admissions process is also online.

The council's admissions team can be contacted on 023 9268 8008 or admissions@portsmouthcc.gov.uk if parents and carers can't get online or need more advice.

