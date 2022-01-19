New School Leavers’ Hub will support young people in taking their next steps

Published: 19th January 2022 16:07

The University of Portsmouth is launching a new online School Leavers’ Hub for students and parents of soon-to-be school leavers.

The free to access hub will provide help and guidance for Year 11 school leavers, with information and advice to help them with the transition to Year 12 and beyond.

Students will be able to access on demand content at their own pace, with information on pathways into uni, overcoming barriers and developing good study habits. The hub is also planning a series of live talks from guest speakers throughout the year.

Professor Paul Hayes, University of Portsmouth Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor, said: “For young people, leaving school and taking the next step in their education can feel huge. We are committed to supporting young people to fulfil their potential, which includes helping them prepare for their next step after school.

“The School Leavers’ Hub will be an important resource for soon-to-be school leavers and their support groups, providing them with advice, tips and information about post-school choices as well as help and support with making the transition to Year 12.”

The hub is opening on Monday 17 January to coincide with Portsmouth Aspirations Week 2022. Part of Portsmouth City Council’s commitment to lifelong learning, Portsmouth Aspirations Week will feature a range of inspiring and thought-provoking events and activities for children and adults alike.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council, said: "Portsmouth Aspirations Week is all about helping people to look forward and plan the steps they need to take to meet their future goals.

“For young people who are undecided about whether they'd like to go to university when they leave school, it's great that there is so much help and information on the University of Portsmouth's School Leavers’ Hub about things to think about in the couple of years before they apply. It's never too soon to start planning how to reach your goals in life."

The University of Portsmouth is working in partnership with many local institutions on initiatives to help raise and support the aspirations of young people in and around the city.

Examples include:

University of Portsmouth Academy Trust

The University of Portsmouth Academy Trust (UPAT) was launched in early January 2022. UPAT brings together Milton Park and Cottage Grove primary schools in Portsmouth and Woodcot Primary School in Gosport to support and grow educational excellence across the region.

It is part of the University’s long-term ambition to raise educational standards locally, widen participation, attract potential students and become one of the UK’s leading civic universities.

Pupils will benefit from closer connections to the University, including accessing events and trips, and gaining an insight into what university life is like to help raise aspirations.

Pompey Pirates

Pompey Pirates literacy hub is a learning programme for children aged 9 to 13 which aims to improve the reading, writing and confidence of local children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Children attend a weekly session after school and work on reading and creative writing projects in small groups or one-to-one with support from adult volunteers from the community.

Pompey Pirates was launched by the education charity The Literacy Hubs working in partnership with the University of Portsmouth and Portsmouth City Council.

The Portsmouth Football Club Partnership Scholarship

The Portsmouth Football Club Partnership scholarship is awarded by Portsmouth Football Club to inspire and support local young people to achieve. It provides £3,000 a year towards undergraduate course fees for a maximum of 3 years, as well as the opportunity to gain work experience at the football club. The scholarship’s first recipient was selected in September 2021.

Applicants eligible for the scholarship must live in Portsmouth or on the Isle of Wight and should either be the first in their family to progress to higher education or have a household income of less than £25,000. There is one scholarship available for University of Portsmouth students each year.

