Portsmouth MP tours city’s ‘fantastic’ new Rainbow Fish Centre for children with special educational needs

Published: 25th January 2022 10:38

Stephen Morgan MP has met with the first intake of pupils of the city’s recently opened Rainbow Fish Centre, and praised the work of local teachers for their efforts.

The £1.1m inclusion centre, part of Penhale Infant School in Fratton, will provide facilities for children who need additional support with their learning, as many of the city’s students catch-up from lost in-classroom learning because of the pandemic.

Visiting the centre based at the city MP’s former infant school, Mr Morgan toured the facilities with the Assistant Headteacher Jack Jones and saw children enjoying the new classrooms.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South and Shadow Schools Minister, Stephen Morgan, said:

“It’s been fantastic to finally be able to see first-hand some of the brilliant work Penhale Infant School are doing at the Rainbow Fish Centre.

“The Rainbow Fish Centre is delivering critical work to help Portsmouth’s young people get the specialist learning support they need, and I want to thank all the incredible staff for their efforts.

“I want to make sure no child is left behind. All children, no matter their circumstances, deserve the necessary support to achieve the very best outcomes in life, but most importantly to live fulfilling and happy lives. I will continue to make this case to Government.”

