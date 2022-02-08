Portsmouth MP hails local school’s ‘important’ early years playground for physical development

Published: 8th February 2022 12:19

Stephen Morgan has praised Cumberland Infant School’s new physical development area for the ‘important’ role it will play for early years children.

Opening the new Early Years playground today, the Portsmouth MP said that he was encouraged to learn about what benefits it will bring to local pupils now and in the years to come.

The city MP also took the opportunity to thank teachers and staff for their efforts in dealing with the disruption caused by Covid over the last two years, as well as to better understand the current issues and challenges they face.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South and Shadow Schools Minister, Stephen Morgan, said:

“It’s been fantastic to visit Cumberland Infant School today to open its new Early Years playground and learn about the benefits it will bring to the development of local young pupils now and in the years to come.

“Teachers and staff have done a tremendous job here under incredibly difficult circumstances over the last couple of years and I’m hugely grateful for their efforts, so I’m delighted to have the opportunity to thank some of them in person today and learn more about the current set of challenges and issues they face.

“I will be continuing to push ministers to deliver the support young people in Portsmouth and the country need to secure the brighter futures they deserve.”

