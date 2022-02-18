Call for Portsmouth to nominate their top teaching hero in local awards

Published: 18th February 2022 12:35

Portsmouth's teaching heroes will take centre stage at an awards ceremony for the profession at Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday 9 June, hosted by comedian and broadcaster, Shaparak Khorsandi. The Teach Portsmouth Awards recognise colleagues who work in education locally in 10 award categories.

Local residents whose children/young people attend school or college in the city are being asked to nominate a teacher, learning support assistant or head teacher in the people's choice category.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"The Teach Portsmouth Awards are a great way to showcase the successes of Portsmouth's school and college staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure children and young people receive the education they deserve throughout the pandemic.

"As we move forward, it is important to say thank you to our workforce who have overcome so many challenges over the last two years. The Teach Portsmouth Awards give us a chance to pause and recognise their immense efforts."

In 2021, Teach Portsmouth introduced the people's choice award to allow people who live in the city a chance to have their say. Local residents could nominate school or college staff who had gone above and beyond the call of duty to support their community.

Examples included head teachers delivering food parcels during lockdown and learning support assistants providing support before exams. Parents/carers shone a light on those inspirational stories by submitting a supporting statement online.

Ashley Howard, head teacher at Highbury Primary School, who won the people's choice award last year said:

"When I discovered I had been nominated to win the people's choice award I was blown away. To realise I won the award was even more of a shock.

"It was a huge privilege to be nominated by local people. Every person within education has gone above and beyond to support families in the city over the last two academic years. The fact that I have been recognised by parents and carers is an amazing feeling."

The Teach Portsmouth Awards celebrates the achievements of teachers, learning support assistants, teams, and head teachers in 10 award categories.

This year sees the introduction of two new awards, 'teaching assistant of the year' and 'new teacher of the year,' in recognition for those at the very start of their careers.

Mike Stoneman, deputy director for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"The Teach Portsmouth Awards is an event that celebrates success and allows us to showcase teaching excellence in the city.

"From teachers to caretakers, the event shines a light on all colleagues across primary, secondary and post-16 settings. It's a real boost and shows that Portsmouth cares and rewards those who have excelled in their subject area."

Nominations for the people's choice award are now open. People who live in Portsmouth and their child/young person attends a school or college in the city, can now nominate a teacher, learning support assistant or head teacher online by completing a short form.

Visit www.teachportsmouth.co.uk/awards to tell us who deserves recognition for their work supporting children and young people in the city. Online submissions close on Monday 28 March.

