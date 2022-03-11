City MP praises ‘exciting’ new local pilot Squirrels Scouts for role in local children’s early development

Published: 11th March 2022 14:52

Stephen Morgan MP has praised the work of the city’s pilot of ‘Squirrel Scouts’ in developing the life skills children need for the future, following a visit with Portsmouth Scouts at their home in Somerstown.

The Portsmouth MP met with local volunteers and children involved in the new addition to the Scouting family, who enjoyed an afternoon of activities to achieve their ‘superhero badge.’

Activities included meeting Southsea Fire crew to learn about the importance of fire safety, a storytelling workshop and archery.

Squirrels is the newest Scouts section, catering for 4-5 year-olds in areas of high need, focusing on building young people’s skills for life and helping them learn about their local community. The pilot has been so successful it is now being rolled out across the country.

The city MP was a keen Scout himself attending Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Ventures in Fratton growing up in Portsmouth.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said:

“Scouting gave me confidence and offers young people huge opportunities, so it was great to be able to learn about the success of our city’s pilot of Squirrels Scouts.

“This new project will help to give children skills for life when it matters most and where it's needed, as well as set them on the path to learn more about their local community.

“I want to thank all those involved, from the volunteers to the young people taking part, for their efforts in making Squirrel Scouts such a tremendous success. l look forward to seeing the scheme no doubt grow from strength to strength in serving our local communities.”

