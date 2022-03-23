https://analytics.google.
Portsmouth academic receives national business award from HRH Princess Royal

Published: 23rd March 2022 11:23
Dr Alaa Garad from the University of Portsmouth has won the Headline UK Excellence Award organised by the British Quality Foundation (BQF).

Dr Garad, Senior Teaching Fellow in the Portsmouth Business School, was presented with his award from HRH Princess Royal (Princess Anne), the Patron of the BQF, at a special ceremony in London earlier this month. The event was attended by over 400 participants representing the business community in the UK and overseas. 

The Headline UK Excellence Award recognises individuals who have relentlessly worked with the BQF team to provide expert support. These people have become extended members of the BQF executive team and are helping shape the future direction of Quality and Business Excellence nationwide. 

Dr Garad received the award in recognition of his continuous commitment to raising awareness about quality and organisational learning, sharing best practices, mentoring novice quality management professionals, helping the BQF in their pursuit in research and development and finally fostering the collaboration between industry and academia through organising student placements and career development opportunities. 

Dr Garad, who had the honour to sit at the Top Table with HRH Princess Royal, said: “This is a special recognition in my career, and it means a lot to me as it comes after two decades of dedication and passion for quality and learning. Thank you to everyone who supported me and believed in my pursuit.”

