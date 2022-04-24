University of Portsmouth shortlisted for Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2022

Published: 24th April 2022 16:35

The University of Portsmouth has been shortlisted in three categories in this year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCA), the leading higher education awards ceremony based solely on student choice.

Each year, the WUSCA team receives approximately 35,000 verified reviews from on-campus visits across the country and online submissions via the whatuni.com website. The student-led approach of review collection means that shortlisted universities are uniquely recognised by students for delivering an exceptional experience.

The University of Portsmouth has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Career prospects

Postgraduate

International

Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: “This is wonderful recognition of the outstanding educational experience our students receive. It is also recognition of the amazing efforts of our staff to provide excellent teaching, support and guidance during the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic.”

The Whatuni Student Choice Awards, hosted by IDP Connect, is an annual event celebrating the hard work of higher education providers across the United Kingdom.

Simon Emmett, Chief Executive, IDP Connect, commented: “Being shortlisted for one of our Whatuni Student Choice Awards is exceptional. To be recognised so highly by your students is the pinnacle of excellence. Institutions should be proud of making it to this stage in the process and should celebrate the experience they’ve delivered for their students over the past 12 months.”

The WUSCAs are the only annual awards that are based solely on the views of real students studying in the UK and allow students to access honest, unbiased data to make the right choices about their future on the Whatuni platform.

This year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday 24 May 2022, at a black-tie awards dinner at the East Wintergarden, London. The event will be hosted by a well-known television personality.

Winners will also be published on the whatuni.com site with a complete breakdown of all categories, including how the rest of the university sector performed.

