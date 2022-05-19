Portsmouth's teaching heroes recognised in awards shortlist

Published: 19th May 2022 14:22

Top teaching talent has been shortlisted in a local awards scheme for the profession.

Teachers, learning support assistants, teams and head teachers have been shortlisted for the annual Teach Portsmouth Awards, which take place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday 9 June 2022.

In March, nominations opened for senior leaders in schools and colleges to recognise their staff. The people's choice award also launched allowing members of the Portsmouth community to nominate their teaching heroes.

All nominations were reviewed by a panel of education professionals and those shortlisted will be invited to the Teach Portsmouth Awards, hosted by broadcaster and comedian, Shaparak Khorsandi. The winners of nine categories will be announced at the event and everyone put forward for the long service award will receive a trophy.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"With less than a month to go until the big day, we're beginning our celebrations by announcing the shortlist for the Teach Portsmouth Awards. From newly qualified teachers to site managers, the awards recognise the efforts of every member of school and college staff.

"It's important to remember that while these nominations were shortlisted, every entry reviewed by the shortlisting panel showed everyone going above and beyond to support children, young people and families in the city. I would like to thank everyone for their continued efforts to support our community in Portsmouth."

Katie Holness, deputy head teacher at Admiral Lord Nelson School has been shortlisted in the outstanding contribution award category. Katie started her career as a newly qualified teacher in PE, progressing to become subject lead. She is now a deputy headteacher at the school. In her supporting statement, colleagues recognised her inclusivity work which has ensured no permanent exclusions at the school in over 15 years.

Katie said:

"To be put forward by a colleague is a huge honour but to be recognised by a panel of experts is an incredible feeling. While my job is really challenging, it is hugely rewarding. I am proud of the work I have achieved at the school."

Doug Richards, site manager at Meon Junior School has been shortlisted in the unsung hero award category. Doug has worked at the school for 21 years and works tirelessly to ensure the school is safe for pupils.

Doug said:

"It is absolutely fantastic to be shortlisted for an unsung hero award, it’s an amazing feeling to be recognised by my colleagues. I am very humbled to be nominated for this award.”

Mike Stoneman, deputy director for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"It's fantastic to see another milestone reached as we near the Teach Portsmouth Awards. While individuals have been recognised as part of a shortlist, it is important to remember that everyone who was put forward for a nomination also deserve recognition for their work.

"The Teach Portsmouth Awards is one way we recognise school and college staff, encouraging the best teachers and education professionals to stay local. This ensures children and young people receive the best education possible from trained and qualified experts."

The awards are sponsored by organisations including National Education Union, The University of Portsmouth, Caterlink, City of Portsmouth College, HSDC, Kier, Mountjoy, Thinking Schools Academy Trust (TSAT), Gunwharf Quays and The News.

To view the shortlist, visit: teachportsmouth.co.uk/awards.

