Ofsted give glowing report on city's Community Learning Service

Published: 24th May 2022 12:43

A "Good" rating and praise has been given to the passionate teachers, managers and leaders at The Learning Place, run by Portsmouth's City Council, in a new Ofsted report. Ofsted recently inspected the Community Learning Service at The Learning Place in North End to look at how well adult learning courses are run.

Delighted staff from The Learning Place. From L to R Jenny Ames, Sue Parkes,

Jo Duckett, Cheryl Head, Jenny Bellinger

Ofsted reported that:

"Adult learners produce high-quality work and gain the confidence and motivation to move on to further learning or employment"

"Learners rightly feel well supported by passionate, experiences and well-qualified teachers, managers and leaders who enthuse and interest learners in the subjects they study"

Cllr Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"I'm glad that the Ofsted inspectors have praised our Community Learning Service, in particular our passionate staff at The Learning Place and the results that they achieve with our adult learners to inspire them to grow in confidence and move forward, often into employment"

Portsmouth City Council's Community Learning Service offers adult learning courses based mainly around community and family learning as well as courses in English, mathematics and English for speakers of other languages. This service also offers apprenticeship standards in level 3 business administrator, level 3 teaching assistant and health and social care at levels 4 and 5.

Alan Lowe Enterprise Centres Manager at Portsmouth City Council said

"The Learning Place have really helped our Enterprise Centres team with recruitment and training. Three out of six staff in our administration team, have successfully completed their business administration apprenticeship and are now full-time employees."

For more information https://learn.portsmouth.gov.uk/

