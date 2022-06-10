Portsmouth MP hosts ‘National Education Museum’ in Parliament after reaching funding milestone to open in city

Published: 10th June 2022 15:48

Stephen Morgan MP has urged local residents to get behind a local project to establish a National Education Museum in Portsmouth, after hosting its leaders and supporters at an event in Parliament this week.

The initiative aims to set up the country’s only museum dedicated to education, celebrating how we acquire awareness and understanding of our world, of ourselves, of our communities and of our society.

Its trustees include notable education figures from across the local area, including the City MP, who now holds the role of Shadow Schools Minister and is a former local school governor of Arundel Court and Priory.

The event in Westminster, titled ‘Halfway there’, celebrated the organisation’s achievement in passing the halfway mark of its overall funding target of £250,000.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said:

“As Portsmouth’s voice in Parliament and in my role as Shadow Schools Minister, I fully recognise the enormous benefits of opening the nation’s only museum solely dedicated to education in Portsmouth, not least adding to the cultural offering it prides itself with.

“A National Education Museum will be an important celebration of the power education has to change lives. Education is limitless, so it’s vital we have an institution that tells its story of progress for future generations.

“As a Trustee of the National Education Museum, I was delighted to host Wednesday night’s event in Parliament to mark the project’s success in reaching the halfway point of its overall funding target of £250,000. If you are able to, I strongly encourage others to lend your support and make this fantastic initiative become a reality.”

Further information about the National Education Museum and how to support the project, can be found via its website.

