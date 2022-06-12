Excellence in education recognised at Teach Portsmouth Awards ceremony

Published: 12th June 2022 16:36

An awards ceremony for Portsmouth's education workforce took centre stage at Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday 9 June. The Teach Portsmouth Awards was hosted by comedian and broadcaster, Shaparak Khorsandi.

Teachers, learning support assistants, school teams and head teachers were recognised for supporting children and young people's education during the last academic year. Winners were announced in 9 award categories including outstanding achievement, community and collaboration and innovation in teaching.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"The last two academic years have been very challenging for staff in schools and colleges across the city due to COVID-19. However, a global pandemic has not stopped innovation in the classroom or staff going above and beyond to support children and young people.

"The Teach Portsmouth Awards is an opportunity to recognise teaching excellence, reward best practice and showcase staff who have helped families in unique ways. It's also a chance to come together and reflect on our successes as a city."

The introduction of two new categories, teaching assistant of the year and new teacher of the year shone a light on those who don't always get the recognition they deserve. Other categories included the people's choice award which allowed local residents to nominate their teaching hero.

Mike Stoneman, deputy director for children's services and education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"After a two-year break due to COVID-19, it was fantastic to be back in person to celebrate the contribution of school and college staff across the city.

"The Teach Portsmouth Awards is an important event that feeds into the work of the Portsmouth Education Partnership around staff retention. By recognising success, this enables us to keep the best teaching talent local, improving outcomes for children and young people."

The winners were announced at the awards ceremony in the following categories:

Teaching assistant of the year award (Sponsored by: Caterlink)

Debbie De Caen - Admiral Lord Nelson School

New teacher of the year award (Sponsored by: University of Portsmouth)

Lukasz Plaza - Admiral Lord Nelson School

People's choice award (Sponsored by: The News) (Joint winners)

Rebekah Egerton - Beacon View Primary Academy / Dee Ient - Cumberland Infant School

Innovation in teaching award (Sponsored by: Gunwharf Quays)

Chiara Fraser, Liv Fox and Sam Devoil - The Portsmouth Academy

Creativity award (Sponsored by HSDC)

Chris Ricketts - Priory School

Inclusion and diversity award (Sponsored by: City of Portsmouth College)

Pete Dudley - Trafalgar School

Community and Collaboration award (Sponsored by: Mountjoy)

Curriculum team - Ark Ayrton Primary Academy

Unsung hero award (Sponsored by: Thinking Schools Academy Trust)

Stacey Patrick - Ark Dickens Primary Academy

Outstanding contribution award (Sponsored by: Kier)

Katie Holness - Admiral Lord Nelson School

In addition, 84 teachers received long service awards for 20 years of service to the city. There is no overall winner in this category and everyone receives an award.

The Teach Portsmouth website has been updated to include information on the winners and shortlist. Visit: www.teachportsmouth.co.uk/awards.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.