Call for Portsmouth to 'support their classrooms' at special event

Published: 29th June 2022 13:51

A new initiative to inspire people to 'support their classroom' as a teaching assistant has launched with a special event, organised by Portsmouth City Council, at Portsmouth Central Library on Tuesday 5 July from 10am - 12pm.

The event will introduce a group of learning support assistants, a head teacher and training provider who will encourage attendees to work in a Portsmouth school as a teaching assistant.

The council's Teach Portsmouth team, who work to recruit and retain the best teachers and leaders for the city's schools and academies, have organised the event to raise the profile of support staff and the important role they play in helping children and young people in the classroom.

The event is a first step towards encouraging more people to join the profession at a time when many schools are experiencing challenges in recruiting support staff.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"Since the pandemic, it has become clear that schools across the city have struggled to recruit teaching assistants. The reasons vary from people retiring from their roles to less people applying for vacancies.

"By working with key partners, Portsmouth can raise awareness of the need and address the shortfall in staff. The information event is an opportunity to hear about the rewards and challenges of the role, giving those in attendance a realistic picture of what to expect when they step into the classroom and to understand the transformational impact they can have on a child's life."

Working in a support role provides flexibility enabling people to fit their schedule around family life. Those who step into a support role also have an opportunity to progress into a more specialist or senior position.

Mike Stoneman, deputy director for children's services and education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"Many people who become a teaching assistant join for different reasons. They may have children attending the school or live close to one. Others will join because they want to progress in education.

"At the centre of these reasons, everyone who applies for this type of role will want to help children and young people become the best versions of themselves. By shining a light on this career, we hope more people will apply and support pupils locally."

Adult education provider, The Learning Place will be on hand to talk about training and apprenticeships for those who require a level 2 qualification in English and maths.

The information event is open to anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a teaching assistant. There is no need to register in advance. There are two sessions. The first session begins at 10am with the second at 11am. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions during the event as well.

To find out more about the event, visit www.teachportsmouth.co.uk/TA or search Teach Portsmouth.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.