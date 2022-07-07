Celebrating 30 years at the University of Portsmouth

Published: 7th July 2022 15:03

Today (7 July 2022) marks a special day for the University of Portsmouth as it celebrates its 30th anniversary as a university.

University of Portsmouth Inauguration 7th July 1992

The University’s roots as an institution date back to 1870 to the Portsmouth and Gosport School of Science and Art, and it became Portsmouth Polytechnic in 1969. In the same year, the first halls of residence - Rees Hall - opened overlooking Southsea Common.

In 1992, after a decade as one of the largest and best performing polytechnics in the UK, Portsmouth received university status and The University of Portsmouth was born on Tuesday 7 July 1992.

It was a very busy day, with multiple processions, a thanksgiving ceremony at St Thomas's Cathedral in Old Portsmouth, fireworks, a lunch, tea and a dusk til dawn inaugural ball in Ravelin Park with ‘breakfast available for early morning revellers’ according to the invitation.

Since then, the University has grown to be one of the most successful young universities in the UK and the world. It teaches 31,000 students with over 5,000 international and EU students from 150 countries on a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate and master courses.

The University currently employs 2,550 full-time staff, making it Portsmouth's fourth largest employer, after the Royal Navy, Portsmouth NHS Trust and the City Council.

University research and innovation is helping to make the planet a better place – generating new knowledge and providing real solutions to important questions about the future of public health, global security, the environment and more.

On Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September, there will be a special Alumni celebration, where alumni from around the world will be welcomed back to Portsmouth to celebrate this important milestone and to connect again with classmates, lecturers, old haunts and the community that means so much to so many. Over the weekend, there will be a special programme of festivities, including a celebration lunch, receptions, tours, talks and more.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.