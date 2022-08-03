Learning Place celebrates their apprentices

Published: 3rd August 2022 00:01

The Learning Place, in North End Portsmouth, are celebrating their apprentices with a special event on 3 August. The apprentices and their employers have been given numerous fun challenges to complete from cooking to gardening.

A time capsule of objects from the apprentices will be buried in the renewed garden that will be created on the day. The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and the Lady Mayoress, Councillor Canon Dr Hugh Mason and Miss Marie Costa, with Deputy Leader Councillor Suzy Horton will attend the event.

Cllr Suzy Horton Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education said

"The idea is to celebrate the apprentices that have been supported at The Learning Place over the last year. This fun day allows them to come together with their employers to try out new challenges, to build confidence and help them move forward into employment."

The Learning Place, run by Portsmouth City Council Community Learning Service, was recently awarded a “good” rating by Ofsted. The centre offers adult learning courses and apprenticeship standards in:

Teaching Assistant Level 3

Team Leader Level 3

Business Admin Level 3

Customer Service Level 2 and 3

Health and Social Care Level 2,3,4 and 5

This year The Learning Place has supported 74 Apprentices and 965 adult learners. The council's Community Learning Service offers adult learning courses based around community and family learning as well as courses in English, mathematics and English for speakers of other languages.

For more information visit learn.portsmouth.gov.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.