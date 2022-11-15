Portsmouth community groups join forces to support SEND families

Published: 15th November 2022 14:45

Families who have children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are being invited to a free support event.

The event is at Central Library (third floor) on Wednesday 7 December from 10am to 2pm.

This drop-in event allows parents and carers to arrive at any time throughout the day. 14 community groups and organisations will provide information and advice for parents and carers to support children and young people up to 25 years old.

Local professionals will deliver short presentations on topics about 'progressing through primary to secondary education' and 'an introduction to the neurodiversity team.'

In a recent survey, parents/carers highlighted the important role events play in keeping contact with each other. Community groups in the city have championed the need for more in-person events as the pandemic forced people online due to restrictions.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"The need for parents and carers to have access to services has become more urgent in current times. Information is a powerful tool that supports families to live a happy and healthy life in the city. The pandemic stopped many face to face events from happening which limited how communities access services.

"The new Local Offer Live events are a fantastic way for local residents to find out more about services for children and young people aged 0-25 who have special educational needs and or disabilities. It will also be a chance to catch up with friends over a coffee at Lily and Lime as we know so many people value the social element."

The event is hosted on the third floor of Central Library in the Menuhin room. There is no need for a ticket. People are encouraged to turn up on the day.

Those who attend will be able to meet organisations and learn more about the support on offer. For those unable to attend, future events are planned for the new year.

The Portsmouth Local Offer website is available 24/7 online with information on special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) services for parents/carers, health professionals and young people. More information about the event can be found at portsmouthlocaloffer.org/live.

