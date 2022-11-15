University of Portsmouth performance psychologist awarded fellowship

Published: 15th November 2022 14:49

A University of Portsmouth performance psychologist has been awarded a fellowship for his contribution to the field of sport and exercise psychology.

Dr Chris Wagstaff, a reader in applied psychology and performance psychologist, received the fellowship from the Association of Applied Sport Psychology, the world’s premier sport psychology organisation with over 2,000 members.

A fellowship is the highest honour the association bestows on members and is awarded in recognition of significant and ongoing contributions to the association and the field of sport and exercise psychology.

Dr Wagstaff, from the University’s School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science, was commended for his scholarly leadership, ground-breaking research on organisational sport psychology, and the impact of this work on professional practice and policy across high performance domains.

He was also recognised for his editorial leadership of the Association’s flagship publication, the Journal of Applied Sport Psychology and in light of his leadership as a practitioner psychologist within the UK high performance system.

After receiving the fellowship at the Association’s annual conference in Fort Worth, Texas, Dr Wagstaff said: “It is an absolute honour to be recognised by the Association of Applied Sport Psychology with a fellowship.

“Since the early days of my career, the Association has played a significant part in my professional development and I hope that in my role as a Fellow I can help to support the next generation of scholars and practitioners.

“We have built a fantastic team of performance psychologists and a small army of trainees at the University of Portsmouth and this recognition is an endorsement of the thriving science-practice environment we have created.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.