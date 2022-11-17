City MP opens City of Portsmouth College’s new facilities

Published: 17th November 2022 12:59

Stephen Morgan MP was back at the Tangier Road campus to officially open City of Portsmouth College’s (COPC) newly refurbished facilities.

The former COPC student toured the site, as well as meeting year 1 politics students. He also chatted to Combined Cadet Force (CCF) cadets who had earlier taken part in a remembrance parade at the campus as part of Armistice Day.

The £650k grant funded project includes a new T Level science laboratory, seven large classrooms and a new Learning Resource Centre, which gives students the ability to study independently in a bright and spacious environment.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said:

“It was great to be back at City of Portsmouth College to see the investment staff are making to improve outcomes for all students and officially open new facilities.

“I want every young person to be leaving education ready for work and ready for life. That means creating an education system that gives young people the skills for the future.

“I look forward to seeing how these new facilities will deliver the learning environment and support students need to excel and achieve what they need for the future.”

College Principal and CEO, Katy Quinn, also said:

“It was an honour to welcome Stephen back and show him our wonderful new facilities.

"It’s an exciting time for us at City of Portsmouth College as we further develop our learning areas, including for our new T Level provision.

"This refurbishment is already proving to be a hit with our students as it provides them with the space and equipment they need to prepare for their future careers.

"It was also great that Stephen also met with our politics and CCF students. All uniformed protective services students have the opportunity to join our CCF programme as a free additional element of their course.”

