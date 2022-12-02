Professor awarded for work to encourage women and girls into STEM subjects

Published: 2nd December 2022 15:02

A University of Portsmouth astrophysicist has been recognised for her work to encourage women and girls into STEM subjects and to break down prejudices about women’s careers in STEM.

Professor Claudia Maraston received the Donna Major award from the Soroptimist International Club of Pordenone, which is in her hometown in Italy.

The award was given to Professor Maraston for dedicating her life to science and the exploration of the Universe, reaching outstanding goals, and working to prevent any kind of prejudice against the potential of women in STEM subjects.

Professor Maraston, from the University’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation (ICG), said: “It’s lovely to be honoured by my home town on a recent visit back to Italy. Gender equality needs to be given increased prominence and I’m pleased that my work in this area has been recognised.

“For a long time STEM subjects have been dominated by men, but more women are opting for subjects like physics and mathematics, and it’s wonderful to be able to support and inspire them.”

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement, which aims to transform the lives of women and girls. Their network of around 72,000 club members in 121 countries works at a local, national and international level to educate, empower and enable opportunities for women and girls.

The award will support a talented female A-level student to do a week’s work experience at the ICG, working on a project set up by Professor Maraston.

She added: “What’s fantastic about this award is that the prize will benefit a budding physicist who will be given the opportunity to breathe world-leading research at an institution that was ranked 6th out of 44 institutions in physics across the UK in the most recent Research Excellence Framework.”

The University is committed to the Athena Swan charter, which is a framework used across the globe to support and transform gender equality within higher education and research.

The ICG has been awarded an Athena SWAN Bronze award for its work to encourage and recognise commitment to advancing the careers of women in STEM subjects.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.