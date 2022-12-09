Nominate school and college superstars in Portsmouth's education awards

Published: 9th December 2022 14:06

Families in Portsmouth can nominate an unsung hero from their local school or college for a special award. The award is open to teachers, learning support assistants and head teachers who deserve recognition as education superstars.

The Teach Portsmouth Awards 2023 will take place on Thursday 29 June at Portsmouth Guildhall and will recognise the achievements of school and college staff across the city. Local families can nominate teaching and support staff in the people's choice category.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"The Teach Portsmouth Awards are always a welcome addition to the city's event calendar, celebrating the contribution of school and college staff across the city. The people's choice award is my favourite category as it gives parents and carers the opportunity to share their inspirational stories of children and young people experiencing the very best support from inside the classroom.

"This category is important as it celebrates success, giving Portsmouth a voice to recognise the hard work of staff."

The Teach Portsmouth Awards is one way Portsmouth City Council showcases best practice in education, encouraging staff to stay local by celebrating talent across early years, primary, secondary and post-16 settings.

Last year, two people won the people's choice award with the shortlisting panel describing both nominees for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Rebekah Egerton, teaching assistant at Beacon View Primary Academy and Dee Ient, learning support assistant at Cumberland Infant School were presented with an award as joint winners at last year's event.

Dee was nominated for her work supporting a child who was blind by learning braille and adjusting learning materials to help them learn.

Dee said:

"I was absolutely blown away by a parent nominating me for this award. I love my job, helping children reach their potential in school. Everyone learns differently and it was important that we offer the support they needed to succeed.

"I didn't expect to win but it was a huge surprise at the awards ceremony when I was called up on stage. It was a lovely experience and one I will cherish for years to come."

Rebekah was recognised for her work supporting a pupil who found learning a challenge. Her approach meant she could support the child after all others had been unable to reach them.

Rebekah said:

"Being recognised for the work I do has been a huge boost and I would like to thank the parent who put forward their nomination. Working in a support role can be challenging but the rewards are huge.

"When I was presented with the people's choice award as joint winner, I couldn't quite believe it. It is an amazing feeling to have your work recognised and celebrated."

Nominations for the people's choice award are now open. If you know a teacher, learning support assistant or head teacher who has gone above and beyond the call of duty, tell us by completing the online form.

The deadline for entries is Thursday 22 December. Visit teachportsmouth.co.uk/awards to make your nomination.

