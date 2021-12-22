https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Win a £100 River Island Gift Card in our 'A Christmas Carol' Competition

Published: 22nd December 2021 09:11
Win a £100 River Island gift card in our easy to enter competition

Simply email or message us via our mobile app (details below) the answer to the following question:

What is the name of Ebenezer Scrooge's underpaid and undervalued clerk?

Email your answer to: portsmouth@aboutmyarea.co.uk

OR

Send your answer via the General Enquiries option on the Island City Living Mobile app. You can download the app at:

iOS/App Store: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/island-city-living/id1556253326

Android/Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=online.blam.islandci

Competition will close at 7.00pm on Thursday 23rd December. Winner will be picked at random and contacted via email. Please include your full name.

Good Luck!!!

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2021 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies