Bob Simmonds (Green Party)

Published: 23rd April 2021 13:55

Imagine living in a city with clean air, quieter roads and with affordable and accessible transport links.

This could happen in Portsmouth, not easily or quickly, but with imagination and effort. The Green Party has well researched policies on this, and many other issues which would improve our lives now, and more importantly the lives of future generations.

More immediately I would like to see increased recycling of materials. If plastic recycling bins were as widespread as bottle banks it could lead to a huge change. Finally, in Baffins we are fortunate in having a good deal of green space. I would like to see that developed throughout Portsmouth, eventually to create green pathways through the city.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.