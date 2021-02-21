Tamara Groen (Green Party)

Published: 23rd April 2021 13:50

As the Green Party Candidate for the Central Southsea ward, I am standing for a change in the status quo.

A strong believer in social justice and equality, I do not claim to know everything about local government but I am persistent, tenacious and will fight your corner to the end. My key concerns are Portsmouth's dangerous air quality, low recycling rates, unsafe roads for cyclists and the lack of resources and support for those experiencing homelessness. I will also tackle the daily frustrations around parking, dog poo, litter and anti-social behaviour.

I am not a career politician but instead someone who has lived in Portsmouth for over fifteen years who is tired of the toxic atmosphere within our city council. As your Green Councillor, I want to enhance and improve all of our cities' wonderful qualities.

