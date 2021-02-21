https://analytics.google.
Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green Party)

Published: 23rd April 2021 13:43

Tim is a local resident and has been an active campaigner in Portsmouth for the last few years, with his ancestral routes tracing back to nearby Emsworth. 

Tim works as a software contractor and AI specialist. In his career, he has been involved in problem solving and delivery of solutions in complex research and engineering projects. His understanding of evidence based policy is needed to address the significant challenges we face.

After seeing worrying signs of environmental and social break down, Tim decided to get involved in politics and local campaigns. He has had a long interest in environmental issues and civil rights. Tim currently specializes in air quality and sustainable transport issues. He has volunteered with Portsmouth Foodcycle and Fratton Big Local to help support the local community.

"We need to abandon old dogmatic solutions in favour of sustainable and accountable systems. Of particular concern in Portsmouth is the level of traffic, which causes parking problems, delays, pollution and climate change. I will fight for more investment in cycling, walking and public transport, as well as requiring development schemes to put these priorities at their centre. Green spaces need to be introduced around the city to improve well being. The city also needs to improve its recycling rates, which are among the worst in the country.

I am an air quality campaigner and regular blogger on the #LetPompeyBreathe campaign."

