https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"Haley is truly a constant professional, always producing great articles for us, not only for our business but also for our charity events."
- Andrew Pearce, Creatiques Couture
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth's local election results

Published: 8th May 2021 16:46

The results of the Portsmouth City Council elections on Thursday 6 May have been announced following a count at the Guildhall, Portsmouth, on Saturday 8 May.

One seat in each of the council's 14 wards was up for election this year and the political make-up of the council is now: 16 Conservative, 15 Liberal Democrats, 7 Labour, 2 Progressive Portsmouth People Group and 2 non-aligned independents.

The council's administration will be decided at the annual general meeting on 18 May.

There are 42 seats within Portsmouth City Council, prior to the election the council comprised: 17 Liberal Democrats, 15 Conservatives, 6 Labour, 2 Progressive Portsmouth People group and 2 non-aligned independents.

You can view the full breakdown of the local election results on the Portsmouth City Council website: https://democracy.portsmouth.gov.uk/mgElectionResults.aspx?ID=14&V=1&RPID=3907546

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies