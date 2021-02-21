Portsmouth's local election results

Published: 8th May 2021 16:46

The results of the Portsmouth City Council elections on Thursday 6 May have been announced following a count at the Guildhall, Portsmouth, on Saturday 8 May.



One seat in each of the council's 14 wards was up for election this year and the political make-up of the council is now: 16 Conservative, 15 Liberal Democrats, 7 Labour, 2 Progressive Portsmouth People Group and 2 non-aligned independents.

The council's administration will be decided at the annual general meeting on 18 May.

There are 42 seats within Portsmouth City Council, prior to the election the council comprised: 17 Liberal Democrats, 15 Conservatives, 6 Labour, 2 Progressive Portsmouth People group and 2 non-aligned independents.

You can view the full breakdown of the local election results on the Portsmouth City Council website: https://democracy.portsmouth.gov.uk/mgElectionResults.aspx?ID=14&V=1&RPID=3907546

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.