Menno Groen (Green Party)

Published: 23rd April 2021 13:53
The past year has been incredibly difficult for so many of us, with many people struggling to make ends meet and mental health suffering due to stress and isolation.

It has been more clear than ever that Portsmouth urgently needs to tackle the poor air quality in the city, to improve residents' health and reduce pressure on the NHS.

I use my bicycle for most of my journeys, and Portsmouth is great to get around without using a car, but much more needs to be done to ensure that people can walk, cycle or use public transport easily, and safely. We need a city-wide strategy for transport that includes first-class provisions for cyclists and pedestrians, as well as affordable and reliable public transport.

As we slowly come out of lockedown, we have an opportunity to improve the way we do things and build a greener future. A Green recovery means proper action on climate change and the ecological emergency, and an equal society.

As a Green Party Councillor I will push for sustainable policies to make our great city a better place to live - for everyone.

