Emma Murphy (Green Party)

Published: 23rd April 2021 14:03
Hi, I’m Emma and I’m the Green Party Candidate for Hilsea. I've lived in Portsmouth my whole life, so I’ve seen many citizens who are frustrated with the lack of sustainability and environmental protections in the city.

This includes my dad, who lobbied for a recycling scheme in his office and had to complete the task on his own, after hours, for no extra pay for well over ten years. He’s an inspiration and there are many unsung heroes in our city who are doing the same.

Things have gotten better in many ways since the mid-2000s, but we still have a long way to go. If elected to the city council, I would champion a cleaner city with better recycling, a stringent air quality action plan, and better facilities for the people of Portsmouth.

The people of Portsmouth deserve a cleaner, greener city and a Green Councillor would go a long way to making that a reality.

