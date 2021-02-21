Sarah Gilbert (Green Party)

Published: 23rd April 2021 13:48

This past year has clearly highlighted the importance of a strong community and better investment in local government.

As a Milton resident for 20 years, I am concerned about air pollution levels, lack of affordable housing, recycling rates and the protection of our green spaces. We need to improve public transport and establish much safer walking and cycling routes in the area. A cleaner, greener environment will help to improve the health and wellbeing of residents.

There are some significant planned developments in this area, including new housing at the St James’s Hospital site, a new leisure centre at Bransbury Park and the Aquind interconnector cable. Residents’ views on these projects must be heard and full consideration given to the environmental impact and the needs of the community. I am committed to helping Portsmouth achieve a more sustainable future.

