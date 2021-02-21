https://analytics.google.
Duncan Robinson

Published: 23rd April 2021 14:07
I am a candidate who lives and works in Nelson ward and am the only candidate in the ward to have signed the South East Climate Alliance ABCD pledge.

My prime concern is to ensure that air pollution in Portsmouth is reduced by tackling traffic congestion by seeking to increase the public transport infrastructure. I will also seek to increase the size of the Portsmouth Clean Air Zone in line with residents wishes as well as promoting cycling within the city.

I also wish to increase the proportion of recycled waste by in Portsmouth at the earliest opportunity by rolling out food waste collection across the city and increasing what can be collected in our green recycling bins.

In addition, I seek to oppose the Tipner West development as it destroys 43.5 hectares of wildlife feeding grounds and a site of special scientific interest as well as adding untold amounts of pollution to our waterfront city.

As a veteran I aim to provide a voice for veterans on Portsmouth City Council and aim to work with the Royal Navy to further reduce the impact of ships and personnel travelling on our city's environment without impinging on operational capability.

