Ian McCulloch (Green Party)

Published: 23rd April 2021 14:01

We need a political system that puts the public first, and an economy that gives everyone their fair share.

We need a planet protected from the threat of climate change now and for the generations to come. That’s the world we want to create and I believe we have the means to do it.

The challenges faced by the people of Portsmouth include homelessness, poor air quality, unaffordable housing and a critically underfunded NHS.

By building more social rented homes and bringing abandoned buildings back into use we can ensure that everyone has a secure and affordable place to live. Ending the creeping privatisation of the NHS and repealing the Health and Social Care Act will help us to restore a publicly funded, publicly provided health service free at the point of use. A rent cap, longer tenancies and licensing landlords will provide greater protection for renters. UK standards on air pollution are out of date, we need to implement charges for the most polluting vehicles, and support a more cycling- and walking-friendly city.

By investing in renewable energy and reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, we can build a stable and sustainable society that protects our planet from climate change.

