Elliott Lee (Green Party)

Published: 23rd April 2021 13:57
Hey, I'm Elliott and I am your Green Party candidate for the St Thomas Ward. I am a young adult and am Visually Impaired.

I am a Student and activist. I have experience in the health and social care sector as well as in the charity sector. I stand as a Green Party candidate here as someone who has been disillusioned by the inaction of other parties and past administrations to tackle the very apparent inequalities all around us.

As a young person with a disability, I am constantly experiencing the inaccessibility of our community and the wider city, made worse by some of the current administrations' policies. An accessible city is a city for us all. Which, as a young person, is why I can not sit by and watch on at the lack of care taken towards our green spaces and coastal areas.

