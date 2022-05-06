https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Council statement on Portsmouth's local election results

Published: 6th May 2022 07:31
  The results of the Portsmouth City Council elections on Thursday 5 May have been announced following a count at the Guildhall, Portsmouth.
 

One seat in each of the council's 14 wards was up for election this year and the political make-up of the council is now:

  • 17 Liberal Democrats
  • 13 Conservative
  • 9 Labour
  •  3 Portsmouth Independent Party.

The council's administration will be decided at the annual general meeting on 17 May.

There are 42 seats on Portsmouth City Council, prior to the election the council comprised:

  • Conservative - 17

  • Liberal Democrat - 15

  • Labour - 7

  • Independent group - 2 (Progressive Portsmouth People Group)

  • Portsmouth Independent Party - 1

You can view the full breakdown of the results by ward and political party on the Portsmouth City Council website:  https://democracy.portsmouth.gov.uk/mgElectionResults.aspx?ID=15&RPID=6836982

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies