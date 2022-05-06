Portsmouth City Council statement on Portsmouth's local election results
|Published: 6th May 2022 07:31
The results of the Portsmouth City Council elections on Thursday 5 May have been announced following a count at the Guildhall, Portsmouth.
One seat in each of the council's 14 wards was up for election this year and the political make-up of the council is now:
17 Liberal Democrats
13 Conservative
9 Labour
3 Portsmouth Independent Party.
The council's administration will be decided at the annual general meeting on 17 May.
There are 42 seats on Portsmouth City Council, prior to the election the council comprised:
Conservative - 17
Liberal Democrat - 15
Labour - 7
Independent group - 2 (Progressive Portsmouth People Group)
Portsmouth Independent Party - 1
You can view the full breakdown of the results by ward and political party on the Portsmouth City Council website: https://democracy.portsmouth.gov.uk/mgElectionResults.aspx?ID=15&RPID=6836982
