Art In Search of Chemozoa - new artwork responding to research into cancer across species premieres at Aspex Portsmouth Published: 4th July 2021 13:30 Aspex, Portsmouth's art gallery, are pleased to present the premiere of a new work developed during residencies at the Arizona Cancer Evolution Center (USA) and Aspex. In Search of Chemozoa is a multi-channel video by boredom research which responds to new therapeutic approaches centred on managing rather than curing cancer. The exhibition takes place until 25 July 2021 as part of the 40th anniversary year programme at Aspex.

In Search of Chemozoa is a poetic response to world leading research studying cancer across species. Combining computer animation with film from inside laboratories and in natural environments, boredomresearch presents ideas for an alternative cultural understanding of cancer. Informed by interviews with over 20 scientists, the film presents an original view of the relationship between the latest cancer research and developing theories about biomedical and ecological health. "In Search of Chemozoa offers us an opportunity to consider the increasing importance of ecological perspective in areas of research relating to human health where we are encouraged to acknowledge that to live long healthy lives we first need to accept a fragile balance that plays out at the level of the cell. New insights benefit from acknowledging that the conflict between cells in the body, as seen in cancer, is the same as the conflict in ecosystems made from beings whose interests are not always aligned. In doing so we move from an aggressive 'war on cancer' dialogue to one that prioritises values of peace and stability. Nature has shown cancer researchers how to preserve health in the body. Can cancer research offer us a vision for how we can return health to a world that is becoming increasingly hostile and inhospitable?" boredomresearch boredomresearch is a collaboration between British artists Vicky Isley and Paul Smith. Internationally renowned for exploring an understanding of the natural world through new media technologies, boredomresearch won the Moving Image Lumen Prize in 2016 and have recently been commissioned for the Human Cell Atlas global public engagement project, collaborating with scientists at the University of Oxford. In Search of Chemozoa will be shown in the United States following it's exhibition in the UK, in Restless Balance, a solo exhibition by the artists at ASU Art Museum, Arizona (5 December 2020 - 30 May 2021. The work was commissioned and funded by the Arizona Cancer Evolution Center at the Biodesign Institute (USA) through an award from the National Institute of Health/National Cancer Institute, developed in partnership with Aspex and supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.