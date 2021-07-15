Free workshops give public opportunity to create community artwork

Published: 15th July 2021 16:53

The public have an opportunity to contribute to a unique piece of community art at Hotwalls Studios on Sunday 18 and Sunday 25 July.



Local artist Alice Hume is running free creative workshops with those taking part helping create a series of woven installations that will be part of an exhibition in September.

Alice said: "Sunday will be our third session and I've been so pleased with the range of people who've taken part and the community spirit between everyone. We've had all ages and abilities and complete novices and it's been really nice seeing people strike up friendships while doing something they enjoy."

The Interactive Weaves project is being run through a series of free community events and explores topics of plastic consumption, textile waste and well-being through craft practices. Participants will be able to weave with recycled, upcycled and ethical materials such as textiles, paper, plastic and plants.

Alongside the main weave, other artists from Hotwalls Studios will be running workshops with ceramics and gold leaf sessions taking place on 18 July and ebru marbling and watercolour painting on 25 July. The public will also be able to watch artists life draw or paint the events throughout both days.

Interactive Weaves is an Arts Council Funded project which aims to create woven installations with the public and Hotwalls Studios Artists using local waste materials.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development said, "It's great to hear about the success of these workshops so far, and the wide range of skills and knowledge being shared. The project is having a really positive impact on all who are involved and it will be great to see the artwork on display in September."

To book free tickets and to see the full programme, people can visit www.vanderhume.co.uk/interactiveweaves or follow @Interactiveweaves on Instagram.

Interactive Weaves is supported by Arts Council England, Portsmouth City Council, Hotwalls Studios and John Hansard Gallery.

