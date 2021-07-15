https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Jack Up the Summer

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Free workshops give public opportunity to create community artwork

Published: 15th July 2021 16:53
The public have an opportunity to contribute to a unique piece of community art at Hotwalls Studios on Sunday 18 and Sunday 25 July.

Local artist Alice Hume is running free creative workshops with those taking part helping create a series of woven installations that will be part of an exhibition in September.

Alice said: "Sunday will be our third session and I've been so pleased with the range of people who've taken part and the community spirit between everyone. We've had all ages and abilities and complete novices and it's been really nice seeing people strike up friendships while doing something they enjoy."

The Interactive Weaves project is being run through a series of free community events and explores topics of plastic consumption, textile waste and well-being through craft practices. Participants will be able to weave with recycled, upcycled and ethical materials such as textiles, paper, plastic and plants.

Alongside the main weave, other artists from Hotwalls Studios will be running workshops with ceramics and gold leaf sessions taking place on 18 July and ebru marbling and watercolour painting on 25 July. The public will also be able to watch artists life draw or paint the events throughout both days.

Interactive Weaves is an Arts Council Funded project which aims to create woven installations with the public and Hotwalls Studios Artists using local waste materials.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development said, "It's great to hear about the success of these workshops so far, and the wide range of skills and knowledge being shared. The project is having a really positive impact on all who are involved and it will be great to see the artwork on display in September."

To book free tickets and to see the full programme, people can visit www.vanderhume.co.uk/interactiveweaves or follow @Interactiveweaves on Instagram.

Interactive Weaves is supported by Arts Council England, Portsmouth City Council, Hotwalls Studios and John Hansard Gallery.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies