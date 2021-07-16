Review: My Dog Sighs: Inside - 'We Shelter Here Sometimes'

Published: 16th July 2021 08:49

The old casino building on Osborne Rd in Southsea has been closed for several years. During this time, the former ballroom and music venue has sat unused and unloved, its most recent residents, in the form of vandals and pigeons, have visibly left their mark. But even now, as you enter the building, its façade transformed by local street artists, the echoes of the good folk of Portsmouth enjoying their nights out still clearly resonate.



The faded glory of the building is in itself intriguing and well worth a walk around but it's the stunning world within a world that local artist My Dog Sighs has created that will undoubtedly bring it back to life and earn the critical acclaim it so richly deserves.

As we climb the stairs to the first floor and the ballroom, the former teacher and now street artist explains the unique set of circumstances and significant challenges that led to this unique and immersive art installation, which at one point looked like it wouldn't happen as Covid cast its curse resulting in the original offer of funding being withdrawn. Thankfully, through the artist's sheer determination and passion for the project, the public will be able to immerse themselves in the world he has created; a world that we were reluctant to leave at the end of a fascinating preview.

Through the beautiful hand painted broken glass of the ballroom doors, you get the first sense of the size and scale of the installation, the glow of warm lighting and the outline of not instantly recognizable forms prompting intrigue and excitement. On opening the doors, you are instantly drawn into the world inhabited by the artist's ‘Quite Little Vices', the creatures he's created and formed into beautiful and beguiling sculptures.

My Dog Sighs' venture into the world of sculpture does not disappoint and the narrative that binds those sculptures together, the notion that they represent all facets of human life and of the artist himself, is one that resonates in these Covid hit times. His ‘on the job' training lends a charm and naivety to the shapes that is perfectly in keeping with their story and what they represent.

The fact that the artist has had 18 months of almost solitary confinement in the building, save for the pigeons who had made it their home for so long and whose flapping and cooing forms part of the soundtrack that accompanies and beautifully complements the installation, means that every space in this vast arena, is cleverly woven into the viewers' experience.

As we moved slowly through the space, often retracting our steps to experience a missed aspect of the anthropomorphic creatures' world, one that has its own written and spoken language, it was impossible not to experience an immediate and tender emotional connection with the creatures, their melancholic yet distorted faces evoking empathy and a physical impulse to hug them.

A huge hive like structure takes centre stage, home to some of the creatures in a cocoon like state, and imaginatively lit to draw in the open space around it and ceiling above. My Dog Sighs ability to use every aspect of the internal structure and space of the building is truly remarkable and reflects the ethos of an artist who has previously connected his work with the outside of buildings to such great effect.

We then descend to the second phase of the installation passing more artwork in the form of murals on peeling and cracked walls that look they have been there for years, another clever and creative use of building's decaying state.

We enter a fairground like maze of doors and mirrors leading to corners, crannies and rooms with further sculptures and artwork, adding to the dizzying effect of being totally immersed in this world within a world.

As we emerged into what was formerly a bar area and what will be a space where visitors can purchase My Dog Sighs artwork, there is an immediate desire to head back in and be close to the Quite Little Voices and the world they have so lovingly created. My Dog Sighs has imagined and brought to life something unique, something special within the walls of this forgotten building, an experience that will stay with us for a long time. It's a work of art that must be seen and experienced and one that will surely elevate the artist to another level in terms of recognition and acclaim.

Saturday 17 July - Sunday 1 August at The Old Casino, Osborne Road, Southsea, PO5 3LT (next door to the Queens Hotel)

