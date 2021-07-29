EMERGENCY 2021: a biennial group exhibition of work by emerging artists, selected from an international open call opens this summer at Aspex, Portsmouth

Emergency 2021 is the ninth edition of Emergency, a biennial group exhibition of work by emerging artists selected from an international open call. Artists of any age and anywhere in the world were eligible to apply.



The artists in this year's exhibition are: Helen Anna Flanagan (Netherlands), Vera Hadzhiyska (UK), Eugene Macki (UK), Adriane Morard (Germany), Rhys Morgan (UK), Rossella Nisio (UK), Jim Roseveare (Netherlands) and Jessica Wetherly (UK).

The open call generated over 300 submissions from artists around the world and the final eight were selected by the guest panel of judges, Alessio Antoniolli, Director Gasworks; Helen Cammock, Artist; and Will Lunn, Director Copperfield Gallery with Joanne Bushnell, Director of Aspex.

Opening to the public in Aspex's 40th-anniversary year, Emergency 2021 features work in a range of media including sculpture, photography and moving image. For the first time since launching in 2004, half of the exhibiting artists are presenting digital video work. The work spans a broad range of themes, from labour and the body, to familial and national heritage and identity, to encounters with nature and anxiety over the future of the environment.

"We were impressed by the wonderful variety of practices, styles and topics shown in the submissions of the candidates. This made the selection particularly difficult but also extremely inspiring. We are hoping that the shortlist provides a snapshot of the eclecticism and fantastic creativity of some of the many artists who have applied", says, Alessio Antoniolli, Director Gasworks.

As in previous years and, as a key part of Aspex's work to support emerging artists, one of the eight artists will be selected for a solo exhibition at Aspex in 2022. This iteration of Emergency was also the first to not charge artists an entry fee, with the installation of the exhibition instead kindly supported by Aspex Patrons.

Joanne Bushnell, Director, Aspex, said, "We are thrilled - after waiting over a year - to now be opening this very special edition of Emergency, as part of our 40th-anniversary programme. Supporting artists at the start of their careers, and giving them a platform to engage with audiences, is at the heart of what Aspex is about. We are so excited to be able to see this work in real life, to finally meet this incredible group of artists, and can't wait to present this exhibition to our visitors this summer."

