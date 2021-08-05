https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Jack Up the Summer

Testimonials

"When I think about marketing & advertising and getting straight to the local people of Portsmouth the first person I think of is Haley Storey and AboutMyArea. For over two years we have worked with Ha..." more
- Martin Waters
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

'Portrait of Pompey' launches at the Round Tower

Published: 5th August 2021 09:06
A new exhibition will launch at Old Portsmouth's Round Tower on Thursday 5 August. Titled 'Portrait of Pompey', and will feature new works and paintings from the project 'We Don't Need Culture' by RA artist Karl Rudziak.

The private view is open 5pm-7pm on Thursday, and the exhibition is open to the public 10:00-17:00 from Friday to Sunday.

'We Don't Need Culture' is a project that continues to explore attitudes in Portsmouth towards the word culture - in particular the elitist connotations it can invoke. Working closely with Portsmouth City Council and Arts Council England,

Rudziak engages the local community in low income, inner city areas through sketching and painting portraits of local characters, working with local people in community hubs, youth centres, coffee mornings and multicultural groups. The project, now in its fourth year, aims to re-brand the word culture as a concept that is inclusive and equal within all areas of the community, to expose those who wouldn't normally see themselves as "cultural" to arts practice by painting, and then exhibiting, the resulting pictures in pop-up exhibitions.

Portraits by Hotwalls artist Karl Rudziak reside in private and public hands as part of Portsmouth city art collection and has been exhibited in the National Portrait Gallery, the Royal Academy, the Royal Society of Marine Artists and the National Gallery of Scotland.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies