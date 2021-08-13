'Emergency 2021' opens at Aspex Portsmouth

Published: 13th August 2021 11:48

Yesterady evening we attended the preview of 'Emergency 2021', which is the ninth edition of Aspex Portsmouth's biennial group exhibition, featuring work by emerging artists, selected from an international open call. This year's artists are Helen Anna Flanagan, Vera Hadzhiyska, Eugene Macki, Adriane Morard, Rhys Morgan, Rossella Nisio, Jim Roseveare and Jessica Wetherly.

It felt good to be at an event like this, with a large and supportive audience, a buzz in the air and the first of its kind for Asepx Portsmouth for a very long time due to the impact of Covid.

The exhibition itself is an eclectic mix of contrasting art forms and subject matter, ranging from thought provoking photography from loacl artist Vera Hadzhiyska, which investigates the forced name changes of the Muslim population in Bulgaria between 1912 - 1989, to the colourful and playful work from London based artist Jessica Wetherley, whose fictitious creatures exist in a laboratory inspired setting, and certainly catches the eye. It is also difficult to resist the urge to touch the tactile creatures, inspired by the atrist's childhood ambitions to be a vet or scientist.

There are also sculptural installations, gold leafed contemporary narratives, spatial reconstructions and a video loop featuring the work of four different artists; Rhys Morgan's film particulalrly imapctful. They each stand on their own but combine to make an enthralling exhibition which provokes both feelings of fun and deep reflection on modern society.

At the Preview Event, Apsex Portsmouth Director, Jo Bushnell announced that Jessica Wetherly had been selected as the winning artist, her prize a future solo exhibition at the gallery in 2022. It appeared to be a popular announcement amongst the gathered audience, and one that we wholeheartedly agreed with.

The exhibition runs until the 10th October and entry is free.

Further information can be found at Aspex Portsmouth.

Winning Artist: Jessica Wetherly

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.