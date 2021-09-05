https://analytics.google.
Luna Park 2021: An exciting announcement from Aspex Portsmouth!

Published: 5th September 2021 13:56

 Luna Park 2021: An exciting announcement from Aspex Portsmouth!

 


 

We are delighted to announce that our eagerly anticipated tribute to Luna Park will launch on Southsea Common on 2 October 2021.

Luna Park 2021 is a new public artwork designed by internationally renowned artists Ivan Morison and Heather Peak of Studio Morison. The piece will stand as a long-lasting tribute to their 2010 artwork, affectionately known as ‘The Southsea Dinosaur', which tragically burned down on Southsea Common over ten years ago.

The new piece will consist of a bronze sculpture, atop a fossil Portland stone plinth. A plaque on the plinth will enable visitors to connect to an Augmented Reality experience on their smartphones - revealing a full-size digital rendering of the original artwork seemingly in front of them! The work will be located within a direct sightline to the position of the original Luna Park sculpture on Southsea Common.

