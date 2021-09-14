Free exhibition at Hotwalls Studios showcasing impressive series of community artwork

Published: 14th September 2021 18:35

A community art project created by hundreds of people will be on show at the Hotwalls Studios, Old Portsmouth, this weekend.



Over the summer, hundreds of people have collaborated with 21 artists from the Hotwalls Studios to create an impressive series of seven woven artworks using sustainable materials. The project also includes a 10ft tepee which was created by over 200 people who attended Victorious Festival last month.

Interactive Weaves: An Exhibition offers the opportunity to learn more about the project, enjoy tours from lead artist Alice Hume and curator Lauren Nicoll and take part in the final free weaving workshop on Sunday 19 September.

The free family event will showcase the final creative outcomes, exhibited together for the very first time. It will also explore the journey of the project, telling the stories of those involved through film, photography, and painted art works.

Hotwalls artist Alice Hume, who founded the Interactive Weaves project, will be running a free weaving workshop on Sunday 19 September, 11am-4pm. Inspired by weaver birds' nests, this workshop is an opportunity to get involved in the final interactive weave of the series. Hotwalls artist Steve Dodd will be life painting this event.

Alice said: "I'm really excited for everyone to experience the Interactive Weaves exhibition! Almost 500 people have got involved over the past few months and the artwork which has been created is incredible. I've really enjoyed seeing people's skills and confidence grow, and not to forget the wonderful friendships which have been made."

Cllr Ben Dowling, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development, said: "It's fantastic to see this collaboration between local artists, residents and visitors. Interactive Weaves has brought together people from all walks of life and provided so many positives after such a tough year. I hope those who participated are proud of the work they have created, and enjoy seeing it showcased to the people of Portsmouth."

Interactive Weaves: An Exhibition can be enjoyed at the Hotwalls Studios Friday 17 - Sunday 19 September. The exhibition will also be touring to Portsmouth Cathedral from Tuesday 21 September - Thursday 7 October for those that do not have the opportunity to experience it at the Hotwalls Studios.

To book free tickets for the Hotwalls Studios exhibition, workshop and artist and curator tours, please visit https://www.vanderhume.co.uk/interactiveweaves.

Tickets are not required at Portsmouth Cathedral.

Interactive Weaves is supported by Arts Council England, Portsmouth City Council, Hotwalls Studios and John Hansard Gallery.

The Hotwalls Studios, located in Old Portsmouth, is made up of 13 studios and artists looking to start and grow their creative ventures in an environment of mutual support, creativity and innovation. Managed by Portsmouth City Council, Hotwalls Studios offers free events for all ages and abilities and hosts Open Studios every third Sunday of the month. The Round Tower is available for events and functions and The Canteen offers an ideal location for lunch and refreshments.

The site is part of the city's historic defences against invasion and the council created the vibrant quarter in 2016, taking inspiration from the Sunday art sales that have taken place there since the late 1950s.

