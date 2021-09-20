Hidden Art at Head Hairdressing

Published: 20th September 2021 10:02

When you visit Head Hairdressing on Albert Rd, you get more than just a haircut...

...there's the warm welcome for a start off, from Rick Christie (the owner) and his team. A comfy seat is on offer while you wait your turn providing the opportunity to feast your eyes on the eclectic mix of memorabilia, action figures, toys, posters and local artwork that adorn the walls and shelves of this popular Portsmouth barber shop. An equally eclectic soundtrack adds to the laid-back atmosphere and then of course there's the chat, the barber shop banter; always lively, lots of laughter and one of the main reasons that Head has such a large and loyal clientele.

If this wasn't enough, at the back of the shop lies a ‘hidden' outdoor art gallery, a celebration of street art that adds a unique additional layer to the Head experience. The walls feature artwork from the likes of M-One, Fark, Oopsey, Korp, This is Midge, Winnie May and Roo Abrook, all of whom contributed their work during the recent Head Jam project, the third manifestation of this creative event organized by Rick. The result is a stunning and powerful collection of original pieces that bring a vibrancy to what would otherwise be an uninspiring space at the back of the shop.

It is yet another example of creativity, collaboration and community in our City, celebrating and showcasing local artists in a unique and inclusive way.

Head is one of many independent shops and businesses along Albert Rd that embrace the creative talent that exists in Portsmouth, giving the road a distinctive culture of its own. A comprehensive list of outlets can be found in the Albert Rd Business Directory.

