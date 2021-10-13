We Shine Portsmouth! The Free Art & Light Festival to help you see the City in a completely new light

Published: 13th October 2021 12:05

We Shine Portsmouth!

Art & Light Festival

Thursday 18th - Friday 19th - Saturday 20th November 2021 - 5-9pm

FREE

Suitable for the whole family

Featuring We Create Market, Ship of the Gods and more!

Take a walk-through Portsmouth and see the city in a completely new light.

From Thursday 18th - Saturday 20th November 2021, see local and national artists take to the streets for 3 nights of FREE art and light installations.

Opening on Thursday 18th November alongside the Commercial Road Christmas light switch on, visitors can wrap up warm and stroll through the city soaking up the sights as the streets and buildings of Portsmouth are transformed into a night-time gallery for the event.

Nationally recognised light artists Heinrich & Palmer are set to wow audiences with their stunning mythical installation ‘Ship of the Gods' at St Mary's Church, Fratton. Originally commissioned for Hull Minster, the project was inspired by the Norse myth of Skidbladnir, a magical shape-shifting vessel which was large enough to carry all the gods and their equipment yet could also be folded up small enough to fit inside a pocket. Using 3D laser scanning technology, a voile screen, film, sound, and lighting effects the artists creates an impressive life-size 3-D model which attracted an audience of over 40,000 people in four nights at Hull Lumiere. Now we’re thrilled to announce they will be bringing it to We Shine Portsmouth!

Visitors will also have the rare opportunity to visit Victoria Park after-dark and witness a series of illuminated art pieces giving visitors a fresh perspective of a familiar space. While back in the town centre popular Portsmouth artists Foursandeights and Pompey Banana Club will be collaborating with members of the community on a brand-new supersized project that will culminate in dazzling large scale projections.

To add to this there will be huge painted murals, large-scale light installations, dance performances, a lantern parade from Fratton Big Local, and much more to see as visitors stroll across the city.

University of Portsmouth's Dean of Creative & Cultural Industries and Professor of Design Trevor Keeble said;

"We are very pleased to be supporting Portsmouth Creates to deliver We Shine Portsmouth. This offers a wonderful opportunity for local communities to engage with the vibrant arts and culture that make our city such an amazing place to live, work and visit."

Alongside the amazing art and light installations, We Create Market will be back for its Christmas edition! Brimming with local makers, designers, and artists the pop-up market known for utilising unused urban spaces will return – location TBC. Open for late-night Christmas shopping from 5-9pm on Thursday and Friday and from midday-9pm on the Saturday, it's the perfect place to stop by and shop local in time for Christmas.

A spokesperson from Portsmouth Creates, the arts group behind the event and the popular We Create Market have said;

“We’re so excited for We Shine Portsmouth. Bringing cultural events and opportunities to Portsmouth is what we are all about. Lots of cities benefit from art & light festivals and we thought it was about time Portsmouth enjoyed one too. We’re working with a fantastic host of people including Arts Council England, The University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth City Council and the team behind Victorious Festival to create the event and we really hope it becomes a staple in the event calendar for the people of Portsmouth and beyond to enjoy.”

So, save the date, and we'll see you at We Shine Portsmouth!

To apply to trade at We Create Market email concessions@victoriousevents.co.uk

weshineportsmouth.co.uk (launching soon)

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.