Aspex Portsmouth opens Platform Graduate Award showcase and announces shortlisted artist for esteemed art prize

Published: 27th October 2021 15:46

The Platform Graduate Award is an initiative to support emerging graduate artistic talent to further their practice following graduation, and has been running in the South-East region since 2012.

This year, the award will be supported by four gallery partners: Aspex Portsmouth, MK Gallery in Milton Keynes, Modern Art Oxford, and Phoenix Art Space in Brighton. The selected artists will feature in exhibitions at each venue this autumn, showcasing emerging talent in the region.

Visit Aspex between 22nd October - 23rd December 2021 to see work from a range of artists graduating from universities including Bournemouth, Chichester, Portsmouth and Southampton.

They are:

Lucy House, and Lily Tutty (Arts University Bournemouth); Sophie Bazgier, and Laura Buckle (University of Chichester); Julia Da Costa, and Abigail Jones (UCA Farnham); Conor Hallan Clements, and Daniel Webb (University of Portsmouth); Gabrielle Plommer, and Chealsie Wild (Solent University, Southampton); Jenny Andrews, and Anna Marris (Winchester School of Art, Southampton University)

The works range from moving image, photography and watercolour and pencil works, to collage and large scale sculptures made from paper mache, hessian and those incorporating animation. Themes range from threads of childhood experience and surreal and the uncanny, to what really lies beneath the surface of something which on first glance appears perfect.

Each partner has selected an artist for a shortlist of finalists of which the winner will be selected by a panel of judges, including a guest judge. For 2021 the panel will be joined by Michelle Williams Gamaker, with previous judges including Mikhail Karakis, Harold Offeh, Rosalind Nashashibi and Tai Shani. Aspex have chosen Chichester-based artist Laura Buckle to be put forward.

Laura Buckle works predominantly with sculpture and video. Her most recent work explores the story of a 30ft wooden sculpture, lovingly known as the Giant’s Chair which once stood deep in the forest of Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Hampshire. Over thirty years later, Laura unravels its mystery, through a documentary style video using Queen Elizabeth Country Park’s photographic archive. Exhibited alongside, is a hand sewn Giant’s Chair. The soft sculpture replicates the same measurements as the original structure, but it’s form is a comment on fading memories, and the chairs demise. Demonstrating a deep, interwoven connection, of earth and art, and creating a new narrative from one person’s perspective of a once stoic structure, that is now gone but continues to live on.

The winner of this year’s award will be announced at a ceremony this winter.

“Laura’s work stood out as being incredibly mature and resolved for a recent BA graduate. The interplay between the sculpture and video work provides the viewer multiple access points, enabling us to draw on our own memories of sculptures experienced and lost through time. We are thrilled to put her forward as our nomination for the regional prize” Joanne Bushnell, Director, Aspex

The winner of the award will receive a £2,000 bursary, as well as 12 months of mentoring support from a practicing artist.

Speaking of the award, CVAN South East’s Manager, Oliver Sumner says:

“This award provides a much needed springboard for artists graduating from our local Universities. It could not happen without the enduring engagement of our Higher Education partners, and of course this year’s four host venues in the CVAN South East network. My thanks go to them all, and most of all to the artists themselves who have amazed us despite the pandemic disruption of their final year”

