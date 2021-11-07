Art of the possible

Published: 7th November 2021 12:47

A new exhibition at Southsea's D-Day Story will feature design details of the next stage of the Southsea Coastal Scheme and offer inspiration for public art along the seafront.

'A Collaborative Arts Plan for Southsea and Portsmouth’ will run from 6-13 November, daily from 10am-4pm.

Twenty local artists will feature in the display, with their work having a strong connection to Portsmouth and its unique history.

Their art will provide inspiration for public artwork opportunities to eventually be incorporated in and around Southsea's flood defences over a 4.5 kilometre stretch of seafront from Long Curtain Moat to Eastney.

Cllr Hugh Mason, Cabinet Member for Planning Policy and City Development said:

"The Southsea Coastal Scheme is more than just a flood defence project - it offers a real opportunity to transform the seafront into a world-class destination.

"I'm very pleased to see the city's local artists being given the opportunity to showcase their work with the possibility of having it integrated into the seafront's landscape design.

"I hope this exhibition will inspire visitors to think about how our seafront could be enhanced through incorporation of a variety of art with a true flavour of Portsmouth, reflecting on our rich naval history."

Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to view information on the Southsea Coastal Scheme, with a focus on the next phase of work in the area around Southsea Castle that stretches from Blue Reef Aquarium to the Pyramids.

Work in this area will commence in January 2022 and is expected to be complete by late November 2023.

