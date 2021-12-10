Aspex Portsmouth 40th birthday celebration with local VIPS

Published: 10th December 2021 13:13

Aspex Portsmouth celebrated its 40th anniversary on Friday 3 December 2021, joined by artists past and present, as well as the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councilor Frank Jonas BEM. Established by artists in 1981 at the original Art Space Portsmouth site in Brougham Road, Aspex has a 40-year history of supporting emerging artists at a key stage in their career.

This special event also coincided with the 15-year anniversary of the gallery's move to the Vulcan Building in Gunwharf Quays. In 2006, the move was marked by an inaugural exhibition by Jan Williams and Chris Teasdale of the Caravan Gallery, who were also in attendance for Friday's 40th celebrations.

