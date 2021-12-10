https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth
Sponsored by: Island City Living Mobile App

Aspex Portsmouth 40th birthday celebration with local VIPS

Published: 10th December 2021 13:13

  Aspex Portsmouth 40th birthday celebration with local VIPS

Aspex Portsmouth celebrated its 40th anniversary on Friday 3 December 2021, joined by artists past and present, as well as the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councilor Frank Jonas BEM. Established by artists in 1981 at the original Art Space Portsmouth site in Brougham Road, Aspex has a 40-year history of supporting emerging artists at a key stage in their career.

 

This special event also coincided with the 15-year anniversary of the gallery's move to the Vulcan Building in Gunwharf Quays. In 2006, the move was marked by an inaugural exhibition by Jan Williams and Chris Teasdale of the Caravan Gallery, who were also in attendance for Friday's 40th celebrations.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Newsletters | Charity News | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2021 | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies