Exhibits from Southern Ceramic Group on display from today at Jack House Gallery
|Published: 30th April 2022 14:25
Back by popular demand after their hugely successful 2020 group show 22 ceramicists from the Southern Ceramics Group working a in a wide range of styles and techniques to make lovely items, decorative & practical at very affordable prices. During the 2 week period of the show various members of the exhibiting group will be here in the Gallery and happy to answer your questions about how the pieces are made! For details of the individual exhibitors got to the Gallery website here.
TWENTYTWO2020
Ceramics Group Show
30th April to 15th May 2022
Gallery open Tuesday to Sunday
10-4.30pm
Comments
