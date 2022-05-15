https://analytics.google.
The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Exhibits from Southern Ceramic Group on display from today at Jack House Gallery

Published: 30th April 2022 14:25

Back by popular demand after their hugely successful 2020 group show 22 ceramicists from the Southern Ceramics Group working a in a wide range of styles and techniques to make lovely items, decorative & practical at very affordable prices. During the 2 week period of the show various members of the exhibiting group will be here in the Gallery and happy to answer your questions about how the pieces are made! For details of the individual exhibitors got to the Gallery website here.

TWENTYTWO2020

Ceramics Group Show

30th April to 15th May 2022

Gallery open Tuesday to Sunday

                                                                             10-4.30pm

                                                                       CLOSED Monday
