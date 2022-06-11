https://analytics.google.
The Perilous Nature of Bloodymindedness: Jack House Gallery (6th - 20th July)

Published: 11th June 2022 10:25
An exhibition of new work by Portsmouth based artist Colin Merrin draws inspiration from the unsettling times in which we live.

The series of work on paper featuring semi abstract/figurative paintings and drawings is centred on the idea of meaning as a made up phenomenon.

“We apply meaning to the world around us to create a sense of order, yet the human world is so often quite the opposite,” mused Colin.

 

Visit the Jack House Gallery website for more details

