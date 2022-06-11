The Perilous Nature of Bloodymindedness: Jack House Gallery (6th - 20th July)

Published: 11th June 2022 10:25

An exhibition of new work by Portsmouth based artist Colin Merrin draws inspiration from the unsettling times in which we live.

The series of work on paper featuring semi abstract/figurative paintings and drawings is centred on the idea of meaning as a made up phenomenon.

“We apply meaning to the world around us to create a sense of order, yet the human world is so often quite the opposite,” mused Colin.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.